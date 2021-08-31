Brokerages Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report $242.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $242.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $975.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $972.50 million to $979.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,833. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

