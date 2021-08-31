Brokerages Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%.

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of PROS by 109,410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of PROS by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

