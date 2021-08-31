Brokerages Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.56 Million

Equities analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce sales of $376.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $400.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.