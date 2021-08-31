Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $616.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will announce $616.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $650.90 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $147.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 318.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,443,116 shares of company stock worth $188,967,239. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,503. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.