Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce sales of $87.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.40 million and the highest is $93.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $74.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $359.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $387.39 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $398.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 727,887 shares of company stock worth $42,393,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Inogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Inogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Inogen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Inogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $59.19. The company had a trading volume of 102,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,153. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.