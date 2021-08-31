Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWAY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $9,163,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $7,621,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 131.4% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 45.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 498,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 135.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,739. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 million, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.27.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.