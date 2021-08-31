Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post $410.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.10 million and the highest is $414.59 million. Atlas posted sales of $386.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

NYSE ATCO remained flat at $$14.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,773. Atlas has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.