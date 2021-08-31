Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,591,944. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

