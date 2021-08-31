Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,855 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 133,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

