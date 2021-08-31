Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,360 shares of company stock worth $16,913,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $686.97 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

