Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 771 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,389 shares of company stock worth $2,629,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $205.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average is $195.63.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

