Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $335,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $526,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $207,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $192.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.