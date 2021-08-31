Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 2,454 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,238 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $154.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.53.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

