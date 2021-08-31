BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) & Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Critical Analysis

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $102.32 million 12.67 -$353.30 million $0.80 12.49 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $432.18 million 11.13 $137.67 million $2.24 14.61

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BrightSpire Capital and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.12%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital -143.53% 5.08% 1.59% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 56.02% 8.27% 1.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats BrightSpire Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Core Portfolio, and Legacy, Non-Strategic Portfolio. The Core Portfolio segment consists of Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, CRE Debt Securities, Net Leased Real Estate, and Corporate segments. The Legacy, Non-Strategic Portfolio segment consists of direct investments in operating real estate such as multi-tenant office. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

