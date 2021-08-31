Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 55.0% in August

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 29th total of 21,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BEDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

BEDU remained flat at $$3.40 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $405.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

