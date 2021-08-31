Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of BRDCY stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

