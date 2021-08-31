Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Update

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BIF opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.