Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Short Interest Update

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the July 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BIF opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 34.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

