Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,050 shares of company stock valued at $18,107,216. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 124,393 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.85, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

