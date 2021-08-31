Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Borqs Technologies stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. Borqs Technologies has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the second quarter worth $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth $341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 124.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 108,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth $217,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on software, development services, and products that provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

