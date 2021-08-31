Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the July 29th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $81.91. 875,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 323.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

