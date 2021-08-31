Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Cut by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,452 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 6.0% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned about 0.59% of Booking worth $533,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $32.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,309.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,190.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,283.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.