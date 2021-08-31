Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bodycote in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

BYPLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Bodycote stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

