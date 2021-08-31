BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VMware by 63.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $149.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average is $155.08.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

