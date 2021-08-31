BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.10 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.83. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

