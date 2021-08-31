BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 169.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 232.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 30.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

