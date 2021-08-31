BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

WRK stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

