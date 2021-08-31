BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys New Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $12,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AECOM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,695,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,960,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $1,332,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.