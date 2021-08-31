BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

COOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Traeger presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE COOK opened at $25.64 on Monday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

