Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.