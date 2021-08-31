Blue Rock Advisors LLC Sells 28,224 Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the period. Central Puerto makes up approximately 0.3% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Puerto by 78.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 64.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CEPU remained flat at $$2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 220,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,256. Central Puerto S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $443.61 million, a PE ratio of -292.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Central Puerto Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

