Blue Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Bumble makes up approximately 2.5% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $7,321,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $877,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $8,576,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000.

NASDAQ BMBL traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

