Blue Rock Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Roku accounts for approximately 5.8% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.38. The company had a trading volume of 116,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,237. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.70 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist lifted their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $172,155,798. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

