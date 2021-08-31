Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -3.43.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $124.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 40.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Blue Apron by 20.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Blue Apron by 131.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

