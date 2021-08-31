Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to post sales of $4.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.24 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $910,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $16.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 million to $17.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.08 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $27.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $72,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $1,140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $9,774,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 17.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLNK traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 3.85.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

