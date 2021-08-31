BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $1,075.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $948.08 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $893.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $830.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.