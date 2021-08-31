BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 24.2% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,957. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

