Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTT. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 187,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

