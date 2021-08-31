Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
