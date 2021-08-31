BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK opened at $948.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $893.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $830.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

