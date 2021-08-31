BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the July 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

BGY opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

