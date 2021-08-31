Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BHWB opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Blackhawk Bancorp has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

