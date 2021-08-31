Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.98

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.98 and last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 28546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDT shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$535.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

