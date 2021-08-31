Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.6 days.

BIRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

OTCMKTS BIRDF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

