BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioHiTech Global, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides data-driven solution for food waste removal. Its Eco-Safe Digester is an on-site aerobic digester which eliminates food waste by converting it into nutrient-neutral water or grey-water and transporting it through standard sewer lines. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is based in Chestnut Ridge, New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioHiTech Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

BHTG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 764,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. BioHiTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $39.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 105.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,047.13%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BioHiTech Global during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BioHiTech Global during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioHiTech Global by 102.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

