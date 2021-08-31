Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $241.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.62.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $439,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,539 shares of company stock worth $32,895,562 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:BILL opened at $282.08 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $291.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
