Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $241.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total transaction of $439,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,539 shares of company stock worth $32,895,562 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL opened at $282.08 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $291.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.