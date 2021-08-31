Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $74.13

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.13, but opened at $76.70. Bilibili shares last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 20,165 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC cut their price target on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 23.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 123.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

