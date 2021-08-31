BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,479 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 321.4% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,743. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

