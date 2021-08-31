BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,756 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,115. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

