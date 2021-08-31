BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 215,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,068. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

