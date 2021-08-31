BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,744 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in HP were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,774,381. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 148.90%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

