BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $4.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02.

BHP Group has raised its dividend by 44.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BHP Group has a payout ratio of 118.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BHP Group to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.